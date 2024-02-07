Jenda Police have arrested 15 people through intelligence driven operation conducted on the night of February 6. The suspects are accused of committing various crimes around the area.

Among the suspects, five were nabbed for being found in possession of 72 bags of charcoal which were displayed for sale at the trading centre near M1 road without permits.

The remaining 10 were arrested for idle and disorderly as they were found in state that was suspiciously questionable and loitering while excessively drunk at around 0200hrs at the trading.

All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paper work.

Police at Jenda are assuring the public that they will continue to make these arrests in order to bring sanity in their policing jurisdiction.