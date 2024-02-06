The Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) says vandalism of water infrastructure in Mzimba South poses great danger to sustainable provision of potable water to communities.

Public Relations Manager for the board, Edward Nyirenda, made the remarks in the wake of reports that some unknown criminals are tampering with water transmission line in the district.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Nyirenda said the unscrupulous people behind the vandalism risk putting hundreds of community members in Mzimba at risk of dry taps.

Nyirenda said the Board has taken swift and decisive action together with police to apprehend the suspects.

‘‘We are also embarking on sensitization of the communities along the pipeline to jealously guard the infrastructure and report anyone vandalising it,’’ said Nyirenda.

According to the Board’s Scheme Manager for Mzimba, Gregory Mwale, vandals have been targeting water transmission line, particularly the main water line which transmit water from the Machecheta Treatment Plant along the M1 Road to the primary tank located near National Food Reserve Agency office in the district.

‘‘The vandals are tampering with the infrastructure by removing bolts, nuts and metallic clamping strips designed to secure the pipes to concrete pillars, particularly at vulnerable points such as river crossings and gullies,’’ said Mwale.

In his remarks, District Water Officer for Mzimba, Jacob Mkandawire said water is life and as such, tampering with water infrastructure is the same as killing people.

‘‘This tendency is uncalled for. Let people learn to take care of infrastructure. The destruction of water infrastructure will negatively affect the sustainable provision of water to people. This is regrettable,’’ Mkandawire said.

In his remarks, Public Relations Officer for Mzimba Police Station, Peter Botha said police will embark on investigations to get to the bottom of the issue.

Reported by Joel Phiri