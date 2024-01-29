As part of reviving and transforming the game, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that it will settle all the arrears for all the national teams amounting to MK800 million.

This was disclosed during the first Executive Committee meeting since Fleetwood Haiya’s ascendancy to the highest position following his victory over Walter Nyamilandu during the December 16 elective general assembly in Mzuzu.

“We have agreed to settle all verified arrears as at 31.12.23 amounting to MK 800 Million. The priority in payment is Scochers’ COSAFA CUP allowances, Flames CAF, and World Cup Qualifiers allowances,” reads the statement released by the body on Monday.

The meeting also agreed to support the national team participation in international competitions and international friendly matches, with a resolution made to regroup the men’s national team for a ten day camping next month.

“We have also resolved to support the national teams’ participation in international competitions, including friendly matches and league development.”

“As part of this, men’s senior national team will start camping from 28th February 2024 to 18th March 2024 in readiness for various competitions,” continued the presser.

The meeting also discussed hiring full-time coaches for the men’s and women’s junior teams.

“We will also recruit coaches for under 23, 20, 17, and under 15 for men’s national teams and under 20, 17, and under 15 for women football national teams,” said the statement.

The Women’s team won the Holywood Bets Cosafa Women’s Championships last year after beating Zambia 2-1 in South Africa.