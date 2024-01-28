Parliamentarian for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri, and his counterpart Mavuto Sandram Scott of Thyolo South constituency have appealed for support from Pacific Limited to help in repairing several broken boreholes in their respective areas.

The lawmakers have said in separate interviews that several boreholes in their areas broke down some time back a development which has been forcing people in their areas to walk long distances to fetch water.

“You know we are required to use only about ten percent of our K100 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to carry out some borehole repairers in our areas. This is quite a small allocation as we are also required to construct some new boreholes with the same amount,” said Scott.

His remarks have been shared by his Thyolo Central counterpart, Ben Phiri, who said the situation has forced majority of people in his area to draw water from unprotected sources thereby exposing themselves to various waterborne diseases.

Their remarks come against the background by continued efforts the Pacific group of companies to rehabilitate broken boreholes across the country for free as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Managing Director for Pacific Limited Faisal Aboo has vowed to look onto the lawmakers’ concerns as it fulfils its commitment across Malawi.

Currently the Pacific Limited is maintaining broken boreholes in Nsanje Lalanje and Zomba Likangala constituencies after doing the same in the central region.

The Pacific Limited borehole rehabilitation project was launched in 2015 and so far, it has rehabilitated over 7000 boreholes for free as part of its corporate social responsibility.