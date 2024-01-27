The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change through the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says most parts of the country will experience dry weather conditions in the next seven days.

This is contained in weekly weather forecast issued on Friday, 26th January, 2024 which indicates that from the Friday 26 January, 2024 to next Friday, 2nd February, 2024, the central and southern parts of the country, will experience prevailing dry weather conditions.

“The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services hereby informs the Malawi nation of the prevailing dry weather conditions that are expected to continue in the next seven days, particularly over the southern and central parts of the country. Although isolated instances of light rains may occur sporadically, the overall trend suggests a dominance of dry conditions.

“In light of this forecast, all stakeholders are urged to prepare for potential challenges associated with the dry conditions to minimize the adverse impacts on various sectors including agriculture, water resources, and disaster management,” reads part of the weather update.

The update further indicates that DCCMS will continue to monitor weather and any significant changes will be communicated to the nation accordingly.