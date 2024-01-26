Police at Kawale in Lilongwe say they are hunting for Mphatso Mphavo who is being suspected to have murdered Tiyamike Tembo at a bar at Area 24 in the city.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kawale Police Station Prisca Mtikwa has confirmed the development.

Mtikwa said that following the fracas at the bar, where the incident took place, they have managed to arrest 11 people who are suspected to be involved in the fracas.

“We are proud to say that the owner of the bar Mr Ibrahim Kumituwa managed to remove his property from the bar during the fracas under the watch of police,” she explained.

She said that they are still conducting investigations and when completed the 11 suspects will answer the charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Tembo was stabbed to death by Mbavo after having a disagreement when he went to the bar with a dog.

Tiyamike Tembo came from Chipuka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

Meanwhile, people have burnt the bar while others have gone away with other materials.