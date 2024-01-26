President Lazarus Chakwera has promised Malawians in Mwanza that his government will develop the district as it deserves development just as any other area in the country.

Chakwera made the remarks when he presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Mwanza Stadium in the district.

The Malawi president said he decided to visit the district in order to see for himself the challenges people in the district are facing.

“Mwanza deserves development just as any other district in the country. Government is committed to materializing the aspirations of the people as outlined in the Malawi 2063 vision. I visited Mwanza as a servant leader, to witness for myself the development projects and the challenges people in the district are facing,” said Chakwera.

He added that his government plans to bring more development to the district such as markets, government offices, roads and other facilities in order to improve the socio-economic activities in the area.

Chakwera highlighted that the people of Mwanza will not be left behind in the quest for self-reliance in the country.

He also disclosed that factories will be constructed in the district to capitalize on the abundance of fruits and other crops that are grown in the area.

Chakwera also expressed satisfaction with the on-going police houses construction which he inspected, saying once completed the houses will alleviate some of the challenges security staff face in the country.

In his remarks, Secretary General for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Eisenhower Mkaka, indicated that President Chakwera’s public engagements in the southern region have revealed government’s intention to develop every district so that every Malawian benefits.

On the other hand, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, hailed President Chakwera for his unselective implementation of development projects in the country.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Lands, Devie Chilonga, has disclosed that out of the planned 10,000 security houses, 1,028 have been constructed in the first phase of the project, with majority of them completed.

He also announced that the second phase of the project comprises of 2,300 houses.

Members of Parliament (MP) for Mwanza Central and West, Nicolas Dausi and Joyce Chitsulo, respectively, commended President Chakwera for the development projects being implemented in the district, which they said had been neglected in the past.

Chakwera also visited Mwanza Secondary School and Mwanza District Hospital, where he donated assorted items to the facility.

He also welcomed former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, and Redson Munlo, as new members of the Malawi Congress Party.