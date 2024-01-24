Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule says that for this year’s Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE), the ministry is looking for partners who will work with the ministry not just to deliver the expo but also to promote tourism development in the country.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Minister responsible Kamtukule said the expo will be held from 25 to 27 April at Bingu International Conversation Centre (BICC).

She invited people who believe in the immense potential of tourism and those who know that their services and products must not just be confined within borders to partner the ministry.

“What better way to cement that than to partner with us for this expo this year and the many activities we have lined up for the expo. No amount of money is small. Whatever you wish to give will be highly appreciated. For those who may not have funds to partner with us to enable us do one thing or the other, your ideas or innovations will be just as appreciated,” she explained.

According to Kamtukule, this year’s expo will not just be about welcoming international buyers and travel media from key source markets like the UK, Germany, Netherlands and United States of America (USA), but they will also focus more on leveraging on the strong partnerships they created with the global travel trade and expanding the horizons to embrace growing tourism markets such India, China , Italy and France.

The Minister went on to say that if Malawi is to benefit from the African continent free trade area, then the country’s efforts on different types of trade have to be deliberate, international and precise.

She then said that through collaboration, there is also high potential for promoting the complementary of regional offerings rather than their competitiveness.

Malawi started conducting expos in 2017 but had a break between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19.