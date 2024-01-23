President Lazarus Chakwera today invited Southern Region traditional leaders to Sanjika Palace in Blantyre where they discussed various issues.

Senior Chief Chikumbu, one of the chiefs present at the meeting, said they discussed the state of development in their communities as well as the challenges they are facing.

Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said that the meeting underscores the value that the government places on the role that traditional leaders play in development activities and the sustainability of development projects in the country.

He emphasized that being custodians of the people, traditional leaders are well-placed to highlight the challenges that their communities are facing.

Chimwendo Banda also disclosed that the meeting is a continuation of in-person discussions President Chakwera has been having with chiefs on a wide range of developmental issues, which provide chiefs in the country a platform to share their communities’ experiences and challenges with the president.

The meeting comes days after some chiefs from the region faulted the installation of chief Kaduya as Paramount Chief of the Lhomwe.