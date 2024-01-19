The Africa Cup of Nations commenced in Ivory Coast over the past weekend, with the hosts triumphing 2-0 over Guinea-Bissau in the opening match. The prize pool for the 34th edition of the preeminent continental competition is an enticing $7 million, and formidable opponents will vie for the CAF’s lavish offerings from the group stage onward.

Senegal, who are defending champions, will face Cameroon in Group C, whereas perennial champion Egypt was taken aback by underachievers Ghana’s 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Join us as we preview the competition front-runners, but more importantly, the dark horses owning the most potential to defy the odds and emerge victorious.

AFCON GROUP A

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

There is no unequivocal frontrunner in this category. The Super Eagles and Ivory Coast, who are hosting the event, have declined significantly from their previous successes, with the former winning the championship in 2013 and the latter in 2015, two years apart. Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau lack significant historical or cultural influence on the African continent. The outcome of the field is subject to change for each individual who seizes their opportunities.

Guinea-Bissau has never emerged victorious in an AFCON match, and this trend may persist in Ivory Coast until they address their deficiency in scoring goals.

AFCON Group A Dark Horse

Equatorial Guinea possesses an unexpected advantage in coach Juan Micha, who is largely unfamiliar with Africa but assumed the responsibilities of the national team from his previous job as an under-17 coach due to the lack of a coach. He achieved the remarkable accomplishment of defeating Libya in consecutive matches, which was a surprise.

AFCON GROUP B

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

Despite a 13-year absence from continental success, the seven-time winner, Egypt, still possesses the key members of their very successful team. Additionally, the North Africans have the advantage of having Mohammad Salah, a striker now performing at his peak, with an impressive average of scoring two goals in every three matches this season.

Mozambique appears to be the most logical selection. At the same time, Ghana runs the risk of replicating their underwhelming performance from AFCON 2021 if they fail to establish squad cohesion before the commencement of the competition. The Ayew brothers remain consistent, although the Black Stars face difficulties in maintaining defensive solidity and scoring goals in the attack.

AFCON Group B Dark Horse

Cape Verde has previous experience with unexpected outcomes, as they made a notable debut in the international arena in 2013 by reaching the quarter-finals. They have the potential to replicate this achievement in the current tournament, thanks to a squad composed of several players who compete for foreign clubs.

AFCON GROUP C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

The Gambia

Senegal, the defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, is the undisputed frontrunner in this challenging group of neighbouring nations. Aliou Cisse possesses a vast reservoir of talented players and a resilient team with a strong determination to win. In 2023, they suffered only defeat and now want to achieve the extraordinary task of retaining their championship in Ivory Coast.

Cameroon has a penchant for doing the seemingly impossible — but is it burdened by an excessive number of challenges? Onana is uncertain about serving his nation, Rigobert Song’s appointment as manager was contentious, and the ageing attack is underperforming.

AFCON Group C Dark Horse

Guinea Conakry is a tough football nation that fearlessly competes against top teams. Despite Serhou Guirassy’s injured condition, the Syli Nationals fought Senegal to a scoreless match at AFCON 2021 and may be confident in facing them again.

AFCON GROUP D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

Angola

Although Algeria has recently experienced a decline in their performance in African football, they remain the team that others aspire to defeat in a challenging group that includes both Angola and Burkina Faso. To successfully handle the situation, it would be necessary to rely on the expertise of individuals such as Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, and other experienced individuals.

Burkina Faso poses a significant challenge, but internal conflicts and rebellion within the football organisation may hinder the nation’s performance in Ivory Coast.

AFCON Group D Dark Horse

The Pelancas Negras of Angola have revived their esteemed history under Pedro Goncalves, their Portuguese coach. It remains uncertain whether he can sustain their upward progress and achieve any triumph in Ivory Coast. Still, when evaluating the top-rated betting sites in the UK for 2024, we can’t help but admire the even odds (1/1) for them to qualify from Group D.

AFCON GROUP E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

This group has no clear favourites, as the teams from Tunisia, Mali, and South Africa can surpass each other on any given day.

The South African squad primarily consists of local players, particularly those from the Mamelodi Sundowns group, resulting in the absence of a prominent superstar. Moreover, the Bafana Bafana exhibits timidity when scoring goals, which might prove to be their burden or hindrance.

AFCON Group E Dark Horse

Despite being plagued by injuries, Mali can compete well against strong teams and is likely to advance from the group stage as an unexpected contender.

AFCON GROUP F

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania

After the intense 2022 FIFA World Cup and subsequent reorganisation, it is anticipated that the Moroccan national football team, known as the Atlas Lions, would easily surpass its competitors. The World Cup squad, including Hakim Ziyech, Yassine Bounou, and Achraf Hakimi, is expected to be successful at AFCON.

Zambia has been unable to go past the group stage since their victory in the AFCON in 2012. This trend may persist in Ivory Coast, despite the presence of Avram Grant, a highly regarded former Chelsea coach with a deep knowledge of African football, among their ranks.

AFCON Group F Dark Horse

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced a decline in performance and has been unfortunate in its recent Africa Cup of Nations appearances. Nevertheless, the club possesses a strong defensive line that may carry them into the playoffs.