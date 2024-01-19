The 2023 TNM Super League Awards ceremony is set to be held tonight at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

‘Una’ hitmaker Saint is set to grace the season’s s last occasion.

The awards will be given to Player of the season, Top goal scorer, Best goalkeeper, Best midfielder, Best defender, Rookie of the season, coach of the season, and most improved team of 2023.

Chikondi Kamanga, Chimwemwe Idana, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Robert Saizi are the nominees for best midfielder of the season while Chris Lwemba, Clyd Senaji, Lawrence Chaziya, Stanley Sanudi and Tatenda M’balaka are the Nominees for best defender of the season.

Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Mwaungulu, the top Goal scorer Clement Nyondo and Tigers goal keeper Innocent Nyasulu will battle for player of the season.

In 2023 super league season, out of 509 players who took part, only 8 players namely Lughano Kaila, Justice Chihoma, Justice Banda, James Brown, Kelvin Banda, Masiya Manda, Wisdom Mpinganjira and Maxwell Paipi played all the 30 matches of the competition for their respective clubs.