President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians to continue uniting regardless of social, economic and political affiliations saying this is the only way of bringing solutions to challenges the country.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday at Chirimba and Chemusa Trading Centres during a whistle tour in Blantyre City, Chakwera said he is ready to meet different groupings with an aim of discussing, appreciating the situation and together develop the country.

The Malawi leader also encouraged people not to lose hope rather remain resilient just like they have shown over the past years.

“When passing difficult times, do not lose hope rather trust in God for there is a reward for it. Currently, some things have already started ticking and very soon other things will completely turn around for our good,” he said.

The Malawi leader also cautioned people in authority to desist from misappropriating resources meant to support social protection programmes for vulnerable households.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu thanked the president for visiting people in Blantyre.

Kunkuyu, who is also the Minister of Information and Digitalisation, said people are grateful for government support rendered to them including creation of job opportunities for the youths in Israel, construction of security houses and also provision of maize to hunger-stricken families.

Group Village Head Magasa of Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni hailed the Chakwera administration for cushioning vulnerable households with different social protection programmes.

Reported by Memory Kutengule Chatonda