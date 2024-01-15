Two people have been arrested in Mchinji after they were found with 68 bags of counterfeit fertilizer.

Mchinji police publicist Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the suspects as Labani Aaron aged 38 and Petros Makwenda, 47.

Mpinganjira said police tipped were by some community members and a follow up on the matter led to the arrest of the two. They were found with 68 bags of counterfeit fertilizer.

The suspects hail from Nkhwazi village in the area of T/A Mavwere in the district.

Police have since advised people in the district to avoid purchasing Fertilizer and other farm inputs from uncertified dealers.