A global immigration consultancy firm based in London, Henley & Partners firm, has ranked the Malawi passport on position 8 on the list of most influential and powerful passports in Africa.

Henley & Partners firm released the 2024 Passport Index list on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024 in which the Malawi passport was ranked on 8th position in Africa and 67th globally (tying with Kenyan passport).

The released annual report indicates that holders of a Malawi passport are guaranteed a visa-free access to 76 countries based on the prevailing visa arrangements; a development that ushers significant financial freedoms to holders of the Malawi passport in terms of international investments and business opportunities.

Reacting to the development, national spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Wellington Chiponde, said this is no mini achievement to the country.

Chiponde mentioned that the importance of having a powerful passport for holders of a Malawi passport include: ease of travel across borders, unlocking doors of economic opportunities, strengthened diplomatic ties, promotion of a travelling culture that empowers citizens and attraction of global talents.

“Our Department is looking forward to more bilateral visa relaxation negotiations that will yield a win-win situation for Malawi and ensure that holders of a Malawi passport enjoy global travel freedoms on reciprocal visa arrangements.

“With this approach, we are confident that Malawi passport will soon be one of the most influential passport, not only in Africa but globally,” reacted Chiponde.

The 2024 Passport Index indicates that France tops the global ranking and Seychelles, a small Indian Ocean country comprising of an archipelago of 115 islands, holds the number one spot for all African countries.