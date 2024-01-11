Fifty-one recruit constables who are on practicals at Lingadzi Police Station have been challenged to refrain from acts that can affect their profession.

Officer In-Charge for Lingadzi Police Station Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Billy Chimbonga made the remarks on Wednesday during a lecture when he was welcoming the 51 probationers from Limbe, Mtakataka and Mlangeni Police training schools.

Assistant Commissioner Chimbonga said police is a disciplined organization as such officers are supposed to follow the laid procedures for them to graduate into professional police officers.

“Make use of the lessons you will undergo and dedicate yourselves to the work and avoid immoral behaviors both at work and off work,” said Chimbonga.

On his part, station officer for the station Senior Superintendent Israel Kwalira asked probationers to be hard working and know the roles they are supposed to do during their stay at the station.

The lecture was also attended by by Operations officer’s, General Duty officers and probation tutors.