Malawi Government says the first phase of the K450 billion Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University (IMMU) in Mzimba district will be completed next year and the university will enroll students in August 2025.

This has been disclosed by the Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima after a visit at the construction site on Monday.

Wirima indicated that government is committed to ensuring that the university starts its operations with its first intake of 500 students in August 2025.

“The plan is to enroll first year students in August 2025.This is the reason for starting with the School of Basic Sciences because all learners will undergo basic sciences before they begin to specialize into animal science, veterinary medicine, or human health science,” she said.

She added that the university will contribute towards human capital development as an enabler for the country’s economic growth as enshrined in the Malawi 2063.

She indicated that construction of School of Basic Sciences, Student’s Hostels, Staff Houses, Administration Building, Commercial Complex, Auditorium, Cafeteria, Multipurpose Hall, University Clinic, Sports Complex and Waste Management System including the Oxidation Ponds is funded by Treasury.

Donors are expected to fund the construction of the School of Veterinary Medicine, School of Animal Sciences, School of Human Health Sciences, Learning Resources Centre, Hi-Tech Livestock Industrial Centre and additional Staff Houses and Students Hostels will be funded by donors.

The Minister further highlighted that government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure all required funds for the project are solicited and disbursed, to have the whole university with its four components completed by 2027, and once completed it will be accommodating 10,000 students in total.

She also disclosed that government is using multiple contractors in the project to ensure speed in the construction works and to increase the level of focus by the contractors on each project.

“With two contractors already on site, contracts for construction of staff houses are awaiting PPDA response, contract for School of Basic Science and Waste Management System were also submitted to PPDA waiting for, “No Objection”, and procurement for contractors for Administration Building, Sports Facilities, Auditorium, Cafeteria, Multipurpose Hall and University Clinic is underway, adding that the construction period for each project is estimated at 18 months,” she said.

In his remarks, Project Manager for DEC construction company, Ellard Malonda said they are optimistic they will complete the project by June 2025.

On the other hand, District Commissioner (DC) for M’mbelwa District Council, Rodney Simwaka indicated that they are happy to host one of the country’s flagship projects whose construction has already provided employment opportunities to its residents.

“Once this project gets completed, it will spur the district’s economic opportunities not only to areas close to the university, but the whole district,” said Simwaka.

The K450 billion university is expected to have specialized departments such as Schools of Animal Science, School of Veterinary Medicine, School of Veterans Medicine, School of Basic Sciences, School of Human Health Sciences and a Hi-Tech Livestock Industrial Centre.