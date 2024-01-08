Former Blue Eagles forward Christopher Gototo has officially been unveiled by Silver Strikers after signing a three-year contract.

Gototo, who netted 12 goals in all competitions for the Area 30 based side, was unveiled by Silver on Monday afternoon.

Speaking through the team’s media, he said he is eager to serve the Central Bankers knowing well that it is a side that thrives on good results.

“I am humbled to join the Central Bankers for the next three years, and I would like to showcase my talent with the club. I feel me joining Silver is part of my growth, and I am happy for this”, said Gototo.

The 21-year-old played for Ascent Academy from 2017 before joining Blue Eagles in 2022.

The talented striker was heavily linked with a move to 2023 quadruple winners FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, but the Area 47 based side, who finished the just ended season empty handed, hijacked the deal in the eleventh hour.

He becomes their first signing ahead of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Malawi24 has established that former Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda will be announced as the new head for the Bankers, replacing Pieter De Jongh, who is on the verge of being fired after he failed to meet his targets.

Mponda arrived in the country during the festive period, but he is yet to return to Black Leopards, where he is the head coach.

It has also been reported that Mponda will include Zicco Mkanda as the team’s strikers’ trainer.