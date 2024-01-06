Police in Mangochi have arrested two game rangers at Liwonde National Park on suspicion that they assaulted to death M’bwana Paulo, 43, after he was found sawing timber within the protected park.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspects as Maxon Mkandawire, 40, from Mponela Village, Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga and Clement Thunyani, 36, of Maseso Village, Mlumbe in Zomba District.

Daudi said it is alleged that, the suspects on January 3, this year while patrolling at Nsangati Area within the park, they came across three men including M’bwana Paulo (deceased), who were producing timber in the protected area.

“Eventually, the three started to flee the scene a development that prompted the game rangers to ran after them. In the process of the chase, Paulo (deceased), who had a panga knife in his hand, aggressively charged towards the second suspect, and a fight broke out between the two. “,she explained

This was happening when two other accomplices to Paulo continued running away from the rangers.

She went on to say that when Paulo (deceased) and the second suspect were wrestling on the ground, the first suspect picked a big stick, and hit Paulo in the head who became unconscious while blood was oozing heavily from the deep cut he sustained.

When police visited the scene after receipt of the information, they found the suspects giving first aid treatment to Paulo (deceased).

He was then rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code. They will appear before court after the completion of investigations.

M’bwana Paulo (deceased) hailed from Jota Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi District.