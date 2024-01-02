Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has claimed that Malawi’s economy is on the right path to recovery under President Lazarus Chakwera and Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda.

He was speaking at a Mega Rally at Santhe Admarc Football Ground that was hosted by Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda on January 1.

Mkaka claimed policies that the new Finance Minister has put in place will help the economy recover from natural shocks such as Cyclone Freddy, Covid-19, Cholera and the economic downturn.

“For the first time in over seven years Malawi will now receive direct budgetary support from our traditional donors. The donors have resumed direct budgetary support because of the confidence they have in the leadership of Chakwera and Chithyola-Banda as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs,” said Mkaka.

In her remarks, the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani-Hara advised people of Kasungu South to jealously cling to Chithyola-Banda as their MP because of his dedication to development and high level of discipline.

On his part, Chithyola-Banda said he will be distributing two bags of maize to over 33000 households in the area to avert hunger.

“Apart from initiating developmental projects I will also be distributing free maize to the vulnerable families. The people in this area have also been earmarked for Social Cash Transfer as well as Affordable Inputs Project, “ he said.

The Mega Rally which was graced by six cabinet ministers and 17 MPs was spiced up by music performances from Lulu, Athony Makondetsa and the Black Missionaries Band.

Reported by Mike Van Kamande