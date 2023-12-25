District Commissioner for Zomba, Reinghard Chavula, says Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme (CSEPWP) has transformed lives of rural communities as people have been earning cash through the programme’s activities.

Chavula made the remarks after winding up media tour of interventions under the CSEPWP at Sambaisa Catchment are at Malosa Extension Planning Area (EPA).

The District Commissioner said that CSEPWP is going on well because community actively participate in various components of the programme.

She therefore called on people in Zomba to own the programme because their participation helps to protect and preserve environment for their benefit.

“Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme is very helpful because it also allows people to earn cash that provides better livelihood,” she added.

Forest Assistant at Malosa EPA, Getrude Manyoni, noted that people in the area welcomed the Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme as helpful intervention.

She said second phase of the intervention will involve tree planting and construction of check dams.

Chairperson of Sambaisa Catchment, Justice Maziya hailed Zomba District Council for implementing Climate Smart Enhanced Public Works Programme at Malosa area .

He said before CSEPWP, people in the area had low income and were not environmentally conscious and had little knowledge on land management.

Maziya also called on the council to speed up the second phase.