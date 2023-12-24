Religious Leaders Network has made a call to all churches in Malawi to accept the presence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community in the country and develop Christ centred ways and means of reaching out to them without any discrimination and stigmatization.

The Network was addressing Journalists yesterday following the Roman Catholic church Holy see statement which has received different reactions across the World on its stand on minority people.

Speaking to Malawi24, Rev Fr. Martin Bob Kalimba, Trustees Chairperson for Religious Leaders Network said all religions churches in the country need to respect the dignity of all human beings irrespective of their differences in gender, sexuality and any notable diversity.

“We highly recommend the Holy See for coming out open and accept the presence of the LGBTI within our societies as well as within our Churches. We believe that this is a very good move as it emphasises the fact that every life is sacred and has to be respected and protected despite there being any diversity.

“We believe that this is an opportune time to call upon all denominations and religions to take a leading role in teaching their followers to stop any forms of homophobia, social and religious exclusion and injustice towards the LGBTI community,” said Kalimba.

According to Kalimba, members of LGBTI community, like anyone else were created in the image of God and there are also in need of God’s unmerited blessings.

Recently, religious leaders in Malawi led street protests against same-sex marriage.

The Faith groups petitioned the government to protect the “sacred institution of marriage” and not yield to external pressure to legalize same sex marriages.

Moses Kumkuyu, Malawi Government spokesperson, stated that the country’s constitution explicitly defines marriage as between a man and a woman.