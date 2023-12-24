An organisation called Harmony for Families and Communities has donated notebooks and pens to needy learners at Sakata Primary School, Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba.

Harmony for Families and Communities, Executive Director, Landani Masingati said that the organisation decided to complement efforts towards achieving Malawi 2063 development aspirations on education.

He therefore appealed to the beneficiary learners to work hard in class to achieve better academic results.

“The donation is meant to support needy learners to stay in school. We made this donation following an appeal from Sakata school headteacher,” Masingati added and further pledged to donate more next year.

Headteacher of Sakata School, Olley Changuya, hailed Harmony for Families and Communities for responding to the appeal for assistance.

She said the assistance came at a right time as most families fail to support their children’s school needs due to financial hardship

Changuya further appealed for extra support from organisations and individuals of good will to assist the school to construct change rooms for improved menstrual health hygiene.

She also appealed for disability friendly toilet facilities to ensure inclusive education for learners with disabilities.