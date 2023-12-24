A truck which left Illovo Sugar Limited with 30 tonnes of sugar worth K56 million has been found empty at Dema near Kasitu Trade Centre in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Police in Nkhotakota are hunting for the driver identified as 41-year-old Victor Masamba who works at Simama Properties.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police Station, Sub Inspector Andrew Kamanga, says the driver was using Iveco Truck Horse, registration number MN 2680.

On December 19, he was sent to Illovo Sugar Company where he loaded 30 tonnes of sugar valued at 56 million kwacha and sugar was supposed to be offloaded in Lilongwe.

“Yesterday, police found the said truck empty and abandoned at Dema in the area,” said Sub Inspector Kamanga.