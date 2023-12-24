Pop Young, Saint, Onesimus and El Shaddai delivered energetic performances at the All-White Party organized by United States based Malawian entrepreneur Cha Cha.

The entrepreneur organised the party to celebrate the festive season and promote up-and-coming musician El-Shaddai.

Guests dressed in white started arriving at the evenue, Epic in Lilongwe, as early as 7PM before Cha Cha made grand entrance into the venue after 10PM. Wearing a black dress and black boots, Cha Cha took pictures with guests and had a meet and greet.

Cha Cha’s arrival marked the official of the party and El Shaddai took to the stage where he kept revelers on their feet with several of his songs including “Hope”. The Mzuzu based artist left the stage for Joe Kellz who performed “Moyo” and “Nthawi.

Pop Young then entered the stage while performing “Mesa” which was well-received by the revelers including Cha Cha who joined the musician on stage and danced with him. The two also danced together for Pop Young’s performance of “Story”.

At around 2AM, Onesimus took over and performed three songs. The last one was “Too Much” which he performed together with Saint before Onesimus left the stage.

For over an hour, Saint owned the stage, dishing out hits such as “Una”, “Delilah”, “Pillow”, “Hiha” and “Falling”. As he was about to leave the stage at around 4AM, partygoers demanded more and Saint invited Kell Kay and the two performed their song “Basi”.

After Saint, DJ Happy took over for the rest of the party. In an interview, one of the partygoers who asked not to be named hailed Cha Cha for the party saying they had a chance to meet new meet and have fun.