Some former members of Malawi Young Pioneers have asked the Office of the President and Cabinet to suspend payments of their benefits because some names are missing on the list of beneficiaries.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Tuesday, a group of women from different districts said government should suspend the payments until the matter is resolved.

Florence Chimphonda who spoke on behalf of the concerned members said they all received K500, 000 at first as part payment and are expected to receive more money.

“We have been waiting to receive our money after we provided bank account numbers to government through OPC following vetting and approval,” she said.

Chimphonda said they were, however, very surprised with the final list where some names are missing.

“Out of 1,019 beneficiaries who received first payment, 749 are the ones appearing on the final list,” she added.

According to Chimphonda, they suspect that something happened when coming up with the final list.

They also indicated that it is questionable that those whose names appear on the list, their compensation and gratuity benefits differs m even though they started working the same year.

Some women complained that they were harrassed in many ways including being raped during the time of operation Bwezani hence demanding for inclusion of their names on the beneficiary list.

Officials from Ministry of Finance were yet to comment on the demands.