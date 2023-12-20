The High Court in Lilongwe says it will make a ruling next week on Kondwani Nankhumwa’s application which is requesting for the nullification of resolutions made at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council meeting in Mangochi.

Kondwani Nankhumwa, Cecilia Chazama and Grezelda Jeffrey who are DPP National Governing Council members asked the court to nullify all the resolutions which were made during 13 December, 2023 NGC meeting at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi district.

Apart from seeking to nullify the NGC decisions, Nankhumwa and Chazama also want the court to stop the Party through its President Peter Mutharika from displacing them from their roles as Vice President for the South and National Director of Women.

Their injunction also seek to prohibit Dr. Clement Mwale from exercising his responsibilities as the party’s new Secretary General.

Speaking to the local media after the hearing on Tuesday, lawyer for Nankhumwa and Chazama Peter Minjale said the court felt that the three have similar facts and that they are suing the same party therefore it would make more sense to be treated as one.

On his part, DPP Director of Legal Affairs, Charles Mhango, said political disputes should not be taken to court but rather should be settled within the parameters that are set by the constitution of the political party in question.

“No court has been able to resolve any of the cases honourable Nankhumwa brought against his political party. The only resolution that one can get is a temporary relief of injunction and nullification but political disputes persist. That should tell you that political disputes can not be resolved in a court of law,” said Mhango.

Mhango further said it very surprising that for the past three years Nankhumwa has taken the party to court over 14 times with no resolution and he continues doing the same.