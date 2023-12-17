Government through the Ministry of Homeland Security says the Malawi Police Service (MPS) will conduct strategic operations across the country to ensure the safety of people in the country.

The sentiments have been disclosed by the Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, who highlighted that both civilian and uniformed officers will be deployed in all strategic points for intelligence gathering, alongside the placement of roadblocks in accident-prone areas.

“I call upon all Malawians and residents to support the police during these operations by cooperating and providing information on criminal activities,” said Ng’oma.

The Minister has also asked drivers to follow regulations on the road such as speed limits, carrying capacities and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

He also hailed MPS for its outstanding performance in swiftly handling cases.

“The progress registered in Agnes Katengeza’s murder case within a short period is a notable achievement and commendable,” he added.

He reiterated on the need to provide incentives for hardworking police officer.

Ng’oma further said that government is constructing houses to encourage more officers to work hard and he emphasized that promotions should not be granted based on relationships, rather, they should be earned through performance.