Malawi Minister of Youths and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire has congratulated Fleetwood Haiya following his election as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President.

The former Super League of Malawi (Sulom) boss, Haiya defeated the “giant” Walter Nyamilandu with 23 to 13 votes in the elections happened in Mzuzu on Saturday.

While commending all stakeholders for holding a peaceful election, Mkandawire lauded Haiya for the win saying that the victory is for all Malawians.

The Sports Minister, Mkandawire then urged the newly elected FAM boss to continue where his predecessor stopped.

“We put Malawi first and I believe this was the will of the people so I’m happy for Fleetwood Haiya and the people of Malawi. I’m confident that Malawi football will excel with Haiya taking from the foundations that Walter has laid,” said Mkandawire in an interview.

He then pledged for support from President Lazarus Chakwera and his government.

“As he embarks on his responsibilities, the government of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera assures him of its support for the betterment of football development in the country and that the Malawi football under his leadership should bring forth various international trophies” he added.

To the outgoing President, Nyamilandu who has been on the position for 19 years, Minister Mkandawire urged him to let his door open for Haiya especially if he needs his inputs.

“Election time is over, no one has lost but Malawi football has won. It is my prayer to see Haiya seeking advice from Nyamilandu and that the former FAM boss must be open to Haiya too for the sake of our country’s football,” he lamented.

In his speech after election results, Nyamilandu also congratulated Haiya but vowed not to work in any local football organization again.

Haiya on his part pledged to work with Nyamilandu and start where he stopped.

During the day, Daudi Mtathiko, Chimango Munthali, Patrick Kapanga and Bernard Chiwiriwiri Hardware were voted as FAM Executive Committee members while Madalitso Kuyera was voted as FAM first vice president.

Fellister Dossi retained her seat as female executive committee member after beating Mervis Mangulenje with 21-15 votes while Lameck Khonje won the seat of second vice president of FAM.