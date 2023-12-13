A 35-year-old man is in police custody at Kanengo in Lilongwe for pouring petrol on his wife before setting her ablaze over marital disagreements.

This is according to Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the suspect as Chipiliro Bula who committed the offense last Sunday 10th December, 2023.

Sub Inspector Ngwira said police learnt that, at first, the victim, Prisca Mwamcheka, was married to another man before divorcing him 2011 and that in 2014, she got married to Bula and together the two were blessed with two children.

He further said few years later, the two separated after the husband started abusing the wife. The husband was angry that his wife bought a piece of land with proceeds from her former husband who had sold one plot they bought together before divorcing.

On Sunday, 10 December 2023, Bula visited the woman at Chikanda in the area where she stays and while the two were chatting, the suspect poured petrol on Mwamcheka’s body before setting fire on her.

The woman ran for help and poured water on her body before well-wishers took her to Area 25 Health Centre where she was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

Following the report, police arrested Chipiliro Bula who comes from Chigonthi Village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe and is expected to answer charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm contravening section 235 of the Penal Code.

Police have since strongly condemned the act saying it is against efforts aimed at curbing Gender Based Violence (GBV) and have warned all people perpetrating any form of abuse on others that the law will be punished once caught.