Police at Mponela in Dowa have recovered 13 cattle which were stolen from a kraal during the early hours of Sunday December 10, at Mphamba village in Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela police station Macpatson Msadala, said the 13 animals are part of the 20 stolen when cattle rustlers invaded a kraal in the village.

“On the day, the owner of the cattle woke up during the night to check on his kraal but realised that it had been broken into by unknown criminals, and all his 20 cattle had been stolen.

“He then informed his neighbors who together launched a search party and upon arrival at Kasangadzi river, they found a place where the criminals are suspected to have used to slaughter some of the cattle,” said Msadala.

He said police officers later joined the search team and subsequently found the 13 cattle which had been abandoned.

Msadala said the recovered cattle have successfully been identified by the owner and investigations are currently underway to trace and apprehend the criminals behind the theft.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda