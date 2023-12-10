Mvama and Chizingwe Primary Schools have emerged the champions of Lilongwe City Mayor’s Trophy which was organised by Lilongwe City Council (LCC) with sponsorship from First Discount House Limited (FDH) Bank.

During the finals of the tournament held on Friday at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe, Mvama Primary School became the champion of the competition in football category after beating Khumula Primary School 5-3 through penalties, while Chidzingwe Primary School emerged the winner of the tournament in netball category after beating Kamuzu Barracks Primary School 15-12 during the finals of the competition.

Speaking after the finals of the tournament, Mayor for Lilongwe City, Councilor Richard Banda said he was impressed with the finals of the trophy.

He thanked FDH bank for its support amounting K15 million towards the Mayor’s Trophy that led to the success of the competition.

He said LCC is looking forward to organizing more Mayor’s Trophy competitions in a move to nurture future talents of football and netball.

Also speaking during the finals of the tournament, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City South West Constituency hailed the Mayor’s Trophy.

“During the competition we have seen beautiful football and netball, this is something we need to nurture going forward if we are to have powerful Malawi national football and netball teams in future,” she said.

She urged the corporate world to come forth with support towards the Mayor’s Trophy in all cities of the country in order to nurture more future talents that would put Malawi on the international map.

Reported by Moses Nyirenda