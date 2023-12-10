The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has denied social media reports that it has raised prices of fuel.

MERA has released a statement today following reports circulating on social media that the authority has set new prices for fuel.

“Prices of petroleum have not been adjusted,” says MERA. “MERA advises the general public to ignore fake reports circulating on social media.”

The reports about the hike comes weeks after the energy regulator also hiked fuel prices by over 40 percent last month following the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.

Currently, petrol is being sold at K2,530 while Diesel is at K2,734 per litre.