Traditional Authority (T/A) Somba of Blantyre has urged all stakeholders involved in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country to scale up their campaigns, so that men do not suffer in silence when they face GBV.

This was disclosed during commemorations of 16 days of activism at Chisawani Primary school at Mpemba in Blantyre.

T/A Somba said people do not report other forms of GBV because they are not aware that they are being violated.

“I call on gender activists and other partners to intensify awareness on forms of GBV as other forms of GBV go unreported because people in the rural areas fail to understand,” he said.

On his part, Group village head Nteje agreed with T/A Somba saying men suffer in silence.

He, however, added that children, the elderly, people with disability and women also suffer the social ills as they are the vulnerable groups.

In her remarks, Victim Support Unit Officer at Limbe Police Station, Sub Inspector Fanny Mayanga, urged people to report any violence in order for the police to take action.