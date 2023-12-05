Malawi Police say human rights activist Bon Kalindo has been arrested over violent acts which occurred in Zomba and Mangochi during anti-government demonstrations.

National police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has told the local media that Kalindo was arrested yesterday in Lilongwe but will answer the charge of proposing violence in Zomba.

Over the last two weeks, Kalindo led anti-government in various districts including Zomba, Karonga, Blantyre and Mangochi.

In Zomba and Mangochi, the demonstrations were characterized by running battles between the police and protesters as people took advantage of the protests to break into shops and steal items. Some people also damaged vehicles belonging to individuals and the government. Police fired teargas to disperse the protesters.

However, Kalindo said those involved were not part of the Malawi First demonstrations which he was one of the organizers.