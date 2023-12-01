M’mbelwa District Council has procured five motorcycles to ease mobility challenges revenue collectors face to reach far flung markets in Mzimba district.

Speaking during the handover of the motorcycles on Friday, Director of Finance for M’mbelwa District Council, Davison Matola said procurement of the motorcycles will improve revenue profile of the district.

“Since Mzimba is one of the widest districts in Malawi, revenue collectors encounter challenges such as mobility which reduces funds the council collects.

“As such, the council has procured these motorcycles to improve revenue collected in markets in the district. We cannot entirely rely on the local government to fund several developments the council is implementing,” said Matola.

According to Matola, M’mbelwa District Council collects revenue amounting to K40,000,000 per month and he expressed hope that the figure will increase.

M’mbelwa District Council Chairperson, Morgan Tembo, said the motorcycles will ensure that adequate revenue is collected for financing various development projects in the district.

In his remarks, Revenue Collector Supervisor, Edward Nkhwazi said the motorbikes will simplify revenue collection as they will be able to easily access far flung markets.

Reported by Austine Patrice Kachilika & Joel Chiheni Phiri