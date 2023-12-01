Authorities at Ngabu Secondary School Alumni Association (NGSS) in Chikwawa say the school is yet to recover from the fire that gutted that destroyed property including students’ mattresses.

According to the school, the situation is so dire to an extent that about 100 students are sleeping on bare bed rails popularly known as ‘Njanji’ while others prefer to find comfort on the floor.

Meanwhile, NGSS alumni has organized a grand reunion day where among other things, the grouping will donate mattresses to replace mattresses which were damaged by fire.

The event which will take place at the school from 09:00AM is slated for Saturday December 2, 2023.

“In view of the above, the grand reunion’s major activity will be the handover of mattresses the former students have sourced,” reads a statement from the union which in extension is also appealing to individuals, groups, organizations and the corporate world of good will to join hands with the NGSS alumni association to save the dire situation.

In recognizing one of the founding members of the association, Tiferanji Vizyalona, the association has also organized Tiferanji Vizyalona Merit Award to celebrate his achievements and contribution not only to the country but the setting up of the association.

Late Vizyalona who was Chief Mbenje died in January, 2021 and was one of the few Chiefs in the country that defied all odds by not allowing Chieftainship blood to derail his dreams.

“He walked through the academic ladder that saw him graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Education Humanities from Chancellor College. He also played football in the elite Super league donning the University Football Club (UFC) and the defunct ESCOM colours, hence the need for recognition,” reads the statement. Senior Chief Mbenje was also a holder of Masters Degree in Peace, Conflict Resolution Management.