Moyale are in the relegation zone and need to win their remaining two games, starting with Mafco today, in order to remain in the Tnm Super League,

Moyale Barracks have 31 points and are on position 14 while Mafco are on position 12 with 33 points. Both have played 28 games in the 16-member league.

Moyale are remaining with Mafco and relegated Red Lions of Zomba while Mafco are remaining with Moyale and Blue Eagles away.

Speaking after training, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said everything is set to make sure the team wins the remaining games.

“We don’t have excuse this time around. Our preparations have gone well and all players are available for this game. I have told them that this is our deciding game, and the result will give us the direction,” said Chingoka.

In a telephone interview, Mafco Coach Prichard Mwansa said a win against Moyale will give them life in the league.

“We are not safe, anything can happen as several teams are fighting against relegation. A win against Moyale will give us life in the Super League,” he said.

Moyale, Mafco FC, Ekwendeni Hammers, Civo United, and Mighty Wakawaka Tigers are in death trap and one of them must join Red Lions and Extreme who already got relegated.

The Mzuzu based soldiers have two points less than Ekwendeni Hammers in 13th and Mafco in 14th but Hammers have played 29 games and are remaining with one game to complete the season.