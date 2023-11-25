Rehabilitation works which will cost over K1.1 billion are set to commence at Nkopola Irrigation Scheme in Mangochi district as the scheme looks to start large scale winter irrigation farming on 830 hectares of land.

Nkopola Irrigation Scheme has been functional during rainy season since 2007 and the rehabilitations will ensure that farming is being done throughout the year.

Speaking during the official handover of the K1.1 billion construction works to Shilpa contractors, Greenbelt Authority’s Board Chairperson Eric Chidzungu said the scheme will commence its activities in April next year.

“On behalf of Greenbelt Authority, I am happy that we have started a new chapter. It is very important that we should indeed start showing seriousness in response to the needs of Malawians. This follows a call by President Lazarus Chakwera for us to venture into mega farms,” said Chidzungu.

Shilpa contractors representative, Kondwani Msowoya, said they will ensure that the project is implemented on time.

In his remarks, Sub-Traditional Authority Mambo, representing Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda hailed government for the project saying the Nkopola Irrigation Scheme will ensure that the district is food secure.