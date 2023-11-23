The 2023 TNM Super League championship race took yet another intriguing turn on Thursday afternoon as Silver Strikers got a late winner over Kamuzu Barracks to go level on points with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who registered their second defeat of the season away to Dedza Dynamos.

On the other hand, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers failed to capitalize from Bullets’ latest slip as they were held to a goalless draw by Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Dedza Stadium, an early minute strike from Clement Nyondo secured all the three points for Dedza Dynamos, who leapfrogged Karonga United in the seventh position going into their final game of the season.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets registered their second defeat of the season to blow the title race wide open after they lost 1-0 to Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium on a hot Thursday afternoon.

Bullets came into this match straight from their three straight draws and needed a win to fend off pressure from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers who vowed to keep on fighting for the title till the last drop of their blood.

What happened

A collision between Precious Sambani, who was moved into the defensive midfield, and Precious Phiri saw the center referee Kondwani Kamwendo to award the hosts a freekick inside the visitors’ half.

From that set piece, Lameck Gamphani sent a diagonal ball to the other side of the field which was completely missed by every Bullets defender, including the goalkeeper, allowing Clement Nyondo to make a simple tap in into the net, 1-0.

That was Dedza’s only attempt at goal in the entire opening minutes, but Bullets took time to respond, although they had some clear-cut chances to level, but none of our attacking players was clinical enough to punish the hosts.

The first of the many attempts at goal arrived in the 10th minute when Alick Lungu produced a very powerful shot at goal. But, Donnex Mwakasinga was very much alert as he made a save to keep his team into the lead.

Bullets kept in pushing for an equalizer, but Dedza Dynamos’s defense led by Justice Chihoma was very solid, blocking every dangerous move and giving no space to Maxwell Phodo, Patrick Mwaungulu and, Lanjesi Nkhoma.

The only option for the visitors was to shoot from a far in a desperate bid for a goal, but their shooting technique brought no impact as they kept on losing the ball to the opposition.

Mwaungulu almost leveled the scoreline with a powerful shot, which was well saved by Mwakasinga for a cornerkick, which was also well defended by Lughano Kayira.

The hosts had their second attempt at goal after 28 minutes through Charles Chipala, who was denied by Chimbamba.

With the wind blowing against Bullets, Dedza almost capitalized when Gamphani sprinted for a ball, which Nickson Nyasulu thought it was out of the field of play, but his dangerous cross was well cleared by Yamikani Fodya.

For the next ten minutes, Bullets were a better side, but they lacked the finishing composure in front of goals against a side that was now sitting back to defend their slender lead.

In the additional minutes, Bullets almost put the game on level. A freekick from Mwaungulu was connected well by Phiri only to see the ball rolling over the crossbar when Mwakasinga was already beaten in the line of duty.

Moments later, another excellent delivery from Mwaungulu found Phodo unmarked. The forward did everything right by heading the ball at goal, but once again, Mwakasinga was equal to the task with an excellent save for yet another set piece, which was also well dealt with by the shot-stopper to mark the end of the first half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Blessings Mpokera for Sambani, who was sitting on a yellow.

It wasn’t a good start from the two teams, but Dedza wanted to capitalize on counterattacks by placing Nyondo alone inside Bullets’ half to pounce on every loose ball from their opponents.

This tactic almost benefitted them as Nyondo caused havoc to Fodya and Lungu, but the forward had no support to completely finish off Bullets who, at this particular time, were more offensive in search of a goal.

From 46th minute to 49th minute, Chimbamba was called into action twice to deny Gamphani, whose shot forced the goalkeeper to concede a cornerkick and from the set piece, Nyondo was also denied by the shot-stopper for another cornerkick which almost went into the net, but Fodya was very alert to make a timely clearance.

After the half-hour mark, Ephraim Kondowe replaced Nkhoma to try to improve the attacking prowess as the clock was ticking very fast against the visitors.

As Bullets were 1-0 down, Wanderers were also failing to break Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium while Silver and Kamuzu Barracks were also 1-1.

With twenty minutes left to play, Ernest Petro thought he had leveled, but Mwakasinga was the stumbling block with yet another important save to maintain his team’ slender lead.

Mwaungulu and Phodo combined well to release Kondowe to the far right, but the forward was too quick to shoot from a very difficult angle than sending the ball back into the box where fellow attackers were ready and steady to pounce on their opponents.

Stanley Billiat, Hassan Kajoke, and Peter Banda all came in for Mwaungulu, Chawanangwa Gumbo, and Phodo to try to force something out of the game, but Bullets failed to open the hosts’ defense which was in total control of every dangerous ball thrown into the penalty box.

Mpokera almost handed Dedza a second ball when he lost possession inside his own half, but Gamphani fired wide when Chimbamba was nowhere near his goal area.

Bullets tried to push for an equalizer, but Dedza defended with everything to claim all the points and their first ever win over their opposition since their promotion to the top flight league in 2020/21 season.

At Bingu National Stadium, a late strike from Chimwemwe Idana inspired Silver Strikers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kamuzu Barracks to move into the second position with 56 points, level with Bullets who have a superior goal difference.

Patrick Macheso had given the Central Bankers an early lead, but Olson Kanjira leveled just after five minutes into the second half.

Just when everybody thought the match was heading towards a stalemate, Idana produced a moment of magic to score the winning goal, similar to what he did in 2019 when his last minute goal secured all the points for Bullets who beat Mzuni FC 3-2 to move to the top of the league.

At Kamuzu Stadium, Wanderers failed to move top of the table as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Tigers.

What it means?

Bullets are still favorites to retain the championship, but they have made things very difficult for themselves following Silver’ last minute victory.

As things stand, Bullets have to beat Karonga United on Thursday to open a three-point lead over the Central Bankers before the two teams’ highly anticipated clash next week.

As for Wanderers, the goalless draw at home to Tigers is a massive blow to their title ambitions because three points would have seen them opening a one point lead at the top over Bullets and Silver.

However, the title is still for Bullets to lose as they have a game in hand to play on Thursday next week.

The championship race will either be decided on Thursday when Bullets visit Karonga United, or on Sunday, 3 December when Bullets host Silver on the final day of the season.