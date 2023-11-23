Secretary for Malawi Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa has expressed concern over the rise in teacher absenteeism in public schools across the country.

Mussa was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday during the opening of a two-week Effective Leadership and Management Course for Chief Education Officers (CEOs).

Mussa said reports show that cases of absenteeism are on the rise in the ministry.

She said the ministry is yet to establish factors that have triggered the increase of abscondment from work in districts which have high figures.

She said the tendency is contributing to poor performance in schools.

“We have noted with great concern that the ministry is still grappling with the rise of teacher abscondment from work. Reports by head-teachers and other education authorities in the districts about absenteeism are shocking as cases of abscondment from work are increasing which is against the law,” she said.

Malawi Public Service Commission Regulation (MPSCR) Act 1:201(1) states that teachers who absent themselves from duty without permission from their controlling officers or without valid excuse will be punished according to provisions in the Government Teaching Service Commission Regulations (GTSCR).

Mussa has since asked the CEOs to take a leading role in combating the malpractice.

Reported by Harold Mtepatepa