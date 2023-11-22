Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, one of the cultural groupings in the country, has appointed Trustee Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka as its new Board Chairperson.

In a letter Chief Executive Officer for the grouping, Pius Mvenya Jr, said the appointment is with affect November 20, 2023.

Mpuluka has replaced trustee Elvis Thodi whose mandate of office expired.

“The Board of Mulhako wa Alhomwe would like to notify the general public and all Lhomwes, that at its board meeting held on 20th November 2023, appointed Trustee Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka as its new Board Chairperson,” reads the letter

Prior to his appointment Mpuluka served as Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer for thirteen years (13 years) and Board Secretary for four years (4 years) respectively.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi. In Mozambique, the Lhomwe are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.