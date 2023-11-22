The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has postponed the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg involving Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers FC due to Wanderers’ decision to appeal against FAM’s verdict regarding the first leg.

The two teams were supposed to face off on Saturday but Wanderers had already challenged the verdict by FAM’s Competitions Committee to maintain the first ruling, which gave Silver Strikers a 2-0 first leg win following the Nomads’ decision to walk away from the field of play in protest of the second goal which, according to them, was given despite a whistle blown by center referee Godfrey Nkhakananga.

This has forced FAM to shift the game to a later date until the appeals committee hears Wanderers’ appeal.

“The Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal second leg match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers, which was scheduled for Saturday 25th November, has been postponed to a later date.”

“This follows the ongoing disciplinary case on the first leg match following Wanderers’ appeal against FAM Competitions Committee decision. The appeal hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, but was postponed to Friday, November 24.”

“The second leg will proceed after the hearing,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, FAM has announced that Wanderers will now play Red Lions at Balaka Stadium in the Castel Challenge Cup Round of 16 on Sunday.

In the first ruling, FAM slapped Wanderers with a fine of more than MK24 million and also ruled that they lost the first leg 2-0 for causing an abandonment to the game.

The Lali Lubani boys appealed against the ruling, but FAM maintained their ruling, which was also challenged by the Nomads.

In 2018, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were banned from taking part in the second edition of the competition after their fans protested a decision by referee Misheck Juba who awarded Blue Eagles a last-minute penalty in the final which they lost 1-0.