The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court has granted bail to former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale and has barred him from speaking to the media regarding the intimidation case.

Chisale has been given bail today, a week after a he was arrested at National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Apart from the gagging Chisale until the case is concluded, the court has also told him to pay a K500,000 bail bond and one million Kwacha non-cash surety.

He has also been told to appear at National Police Headquarters every Friday.

Chisale is facing charges of using insulting language, intimidation and obstructing justice following a television interview earlier this month.

Police say Chisale in the interview intimidated and insulted public officers involved in other criminal cases which Chisale is answering. Chisale denies the charges.

Since President Lazarus Chakwera came into power, Chisale, who served as bodyguard for Chakwera’s predecessor Peter Mutharika, has been arrested on numerous occasions on charges such as attempted murder and fraud.

During his interview with Zodiak, Chisale accused Minister of Justice Titus Malo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni of blocking him from accessing him frozen funds. Chisale warned that public officers involved in persecuting him will pay in future.