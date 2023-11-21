A Blantyre based Cyclone Freddy survivor in her 80s is all smiles as the pioneer of contemporary furniture manufacturing in Malawi, Fadeth Furnishers, has handed over a house it has constructed for her.

Fadeth Furnishers handed over the house to the old aged Ethel Chawanda on Monday, 20th November, 2023 at Monjeza village in Blantyre where the company’s Managing Director Richard Chirwa said the gesture is because they were personally shocked by how Chawanda was hit by the effects of cyclone Freddy.

Chirwa said looking at Chawanda’s age, it was out of order to let her be living in a wrecked house, hence the idea to construct her a house on the same place where the first one got destroyed by cyclone Freddy in March this year and he indicated that the project was at an estimated cost of 2.5 million kwacha.

“Many victims are still suffering from the effects of cyclone, many are still living in wrecked houses and with the coming of the rainy season, the situation is dire. It’s for this reason that we decided to do something about it. The lady was Prioritized considering her very old age,” said Chirwa.

The Managing Director further said it is very unfortunate that individuals and organizations seem to have gotten tired of helping cyclone Freddy victims at a time when they still need more assistance as they are still feeling the full effects of the disaster.

The donated house

He then wooed individuals, companies and organizations to keep on providing solutions to the cyclone victims claiming most of them are also on the verge of experience the similar situation as they are yet to get resilient houses which can withstand the catastrophe.

“Firstly, we would like to call for corporates and able individuals to come up and do their part. If we all come together we will achieve much more. As a company we will continue to assist according to our capability. At Fadeth we believe people are put in positions of privilege by God, not just for their own pleasure but to serve others. And we take great joy in serving others,” he added.

The grey haired Chawanda who could not even remember her age and was over the moon, could not believe that the modern house really belongs to her and she has sincerely thanked Fadeth Furnishers for considering her dire situation.

“May God bless them and their company, if it wasn’t them, no one would have constructed this house for me. I am seeing God. With the rains back, I was stressed and very worried, but the company has rescued me. Once again, may the good Lord bless them and their company,” reacted the old aged Chawanda who could even fail to correctly pronounce Fadeth Furnishers.