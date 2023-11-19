Super League of Malawi (Sulom) President Fleetwood Haiya will face the incumbent Walter Nyamilandu for the highest position in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee during the elections slated for next month in Mzuzu.

According to a statement released by the Electoral Committee through Chairperson James Masumbu, the Committee approved names of the two as nominated candidates during a meeting which was held at Chiwembe Technical Centre on Saturday.

“The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) 2023 elections Electoral Committee met on 18th November 2023 at Chiwembe Technical Centre in Limbe. The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss nominations of candidates for different positions in the Football Association of Malawi Executive Committee.

“After the screening process, the Electoral Committee approved names of nominated candidates for the 2023 FAM Executive Committee elections,” reads part of the statement.

Haiya, who was elected Sulom President at the beginning of this year, will battle Nyamilandu for the presidency.

Former FAM First Vice President James Mwenda, who lost to Nyamilandu in the previous election, was nominated for the same position in which he will face Christopher Madalitso Kuyera.

Northern Region Football Association Chairperson Lameck Khonje will face the current FAM second vice president Othaniel Hara for the second vice president position, while seven people will fight for three slots in the Executive Member committee for the Association.

These are Daudi Mtathiko, Muhammad Seleman, Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa, Chancy Gondwe, Patrick Kapanga, Chimango Munthali and Raphael Humba.

On women’s representative, Felister Dossi will face Mervis Mangulenje for the position. The polls will be held in Mzuzu on 16th December this year.

Nyamilandu has been at the helm of the association for the last 19 years, and this is his first time to face such an opposition in Haiya.