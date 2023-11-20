Residents of Karonga and Mzuzu have agreed to hold demonstrations against the Lazarus Chakwera administration over economic hardships and failure to fulfill campaign promises.

According to the organizing spokesperson, Layton Mangochi, the demonstration will happen in two different days within this month of November, 2023.

In Karonga district, demonstrations will be on 28 November, starting from the roundabout to Freedom Park ground and then straight to the council office where they’ll present their petition. In the city of Mzuzu, it will be on 29 November, starting from Katoto ground via clocktower before presenting the petition to the city council office.

Mangochi said all preparations are at advance and that the demos will be peaceful.

“We are in a democratic era. No one will block us. We feel betrayed by this government. The tree fruit we planted is bearing strange fruits that is poison to people. Before it kills everyone, we need to deal with it accordingly,” he said.

He added: “Residents are failing to afford their basic needs. Life is almost like a hell now.”

The demonstrations which have been organized by Malawi First will also be joined by renowned human rights activist, Bon Kalindo.

Fearless youth activist, Steven Simsokwe who is also the director of Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD) described the demonstration reasons as valid.

Simsokwe who played a big role in fighting for the Tonse Alliance government said he is also ashamed with what is happening currently.

According to Simsokwe, the current government which is under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is reminding the Malawians of its sins it did during the one party system.

“During the one party system which was under MCP, Malawians especially Karonga residents suffered more. I was the one convincing the residents to give a chance to MCP thinking it was a changed party but what we are seeing today has proven that a hyena will be a hyena even if it stays within human being,” lamented Simsokwe.

He therefore endorsed the demonstration saying it is the only way to get their response.

Such demonstrations in Karonga and Mzuzu has never been peaceful as it ends up with violence.