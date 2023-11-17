MBL Holdings Limited is planning to establish Chombe Tea blending plants in Nigeria and Egypt

Leston Mulli, who is the MBL Holdings Limited Managing Director, made the revelations after meeting with president of Afreximbank, Benedict Okey Oramah.

He said the expansion will provide an opportunity for Chombe Tea to be available at a wider platform thereby adding value to economic development drive of Malawi.

In his recent remarks, Mulli asked African governments to create a conducive business atmosphere for indigenous players.

He said African must ensure that indigenous people are incorporated in various businesses.

“In as much as we talk of Foreign Direct Investment, we can still go no further in developing our economies if our people remain spectators on the sidelines,” said the business magnet Mulli.

He also advocated for the establishment of a mouth of African businesses that will be championing business growth in Africa so too protecting the interests of businesses from political interference from governments.

Mulli, who runs a business empire with investments in tea, transportation, pharmaceutical items as well as farming, was invited to speak at the fair by Afreximbank.

The Inter African Trade Fair which ended on Wednesdayin Cairo Egypt was facilitated by Afreximbank.