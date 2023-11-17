Malawi Police in Mangochi have arrested a ground laborer at Namwera Health Center for attempting to kill his co-worker.

According to Mangochi police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi the suspect has been identified as Eric Kasawala aged 30.

Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on 15th November 2023 at Sumaili village in the district.

“Both the suspect and the victim, who have been longtime friends work as ground laborers at the health facility and on the specified date, Kasawala visited Dzimbiri’s house, bringing two unsealed cartons of Enjoy juice meant for the victim and her daughter, who was playing outside.

“The suspect forced the victim to drink it while sending the housemaid to a nearby grocery to buy airtime,” she said.

The Mangochi police PRO added that the victim took in a few sips and noticed that there were black substances in the juice and minutes later, she began vomiting and complaining of stomachache.

“It was then, when the suspect attempted to strangle the victim with her wrapper, but she managed to overpower him while screaming for help and the suspect fled the house with the victim’s cellphone,” she added.

The incident was later reported to Namwera police station leading to the arrest of the suspect on 16th November 2023.

A medical examination conducted has revealed that the juice was mixed with poisonous substances yet to be identified.

Eric Kasawala hails from Sumaili village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Jalasi in Mangochi district and the reasons for his action is not yet known.