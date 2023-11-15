Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to demonstrate servant leadership than ever before.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa told journalists on Wednesday during a press briefing that the President’s address this evening will display if Chakwera is indeed the leader of the country because Malawians are tired with the usual rhetoric since he challenged to tackle real crucial issues affecting the nation.

This comes after Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda recently failed to inspire hope with his statement purported to provide measures put in place by government to cushion Malawians from the adverse effects of the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha.

Namiwa added that Chakwera has since been tasked to be sincere in furnishing Malawians with evidence illustrating the country’s economic gains from the previous 25 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha before justifying the recent 44 percent meltdown.

CDEDI also demands transparent leadership that can provide evidence of gains from his 40-plus international trips against the drain of the much-needed forex by the same.

“We ask him not to only spell out cushioning measures to effects of the devaluation of the Kwacha but also spell out austerity measures that demonstrate that he and his Cabinet colleagues are ready to share the pain the Tonse Alliance administration has inflicted on Malawians,” he said.

He went on to say that CDEDI and Malawians that mean well for the country, contend that devaluation of the Kwacha brings nothing but more harm given that in the past three years Malawians have endured ever increasing cost of living, compounded by shortages of food, fuel, fertilizer, forex and essential drugs as well as medical supplies.

“In view of the above, CDEDI hereby implores President Chakwera to consider accepting that the country’s ailing economy cannot sustain a 35-member Cabinet and 26 presidential advisors, hence the need for a leaner Cabinet and a handful of advisers.

Namiwa has also asked Chakwera to borrow a leaf from the late Tanzanian President John Phombe Magufuli who used to work from his office at the State House, and suspended local and international trips.

Namiwa proposes a cut of presidential salary and fuel allowances, saying the same applies to his Cabinet ministers.

“Over and above, is time to talk less and do more action, work in silence and let the results do the talking for him,” he said.

On the persistent blame game even after staying in government for three years, Namiwa has asked Chakwera to spare Malawians attempts to shift blame for the suffering of Malawians to the previous administration bearing in mind that Malawians, actually, voted him into the high office to make the country a better place to live in.

“Otherwise, the blame game is construed as an admission of failure in that regard. In the spirit of transparency and accountability, CDEDI wishes to put it to the President that the Tonse Alliance regime that he leads has become a sure threat to the survival of Malawians it was supposed to serve and protect,” says Namiwa.