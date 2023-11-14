Malawi Police have arrested former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard Norman Chisale for alleged intimidation.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, has confirmed the arrest, saying Chisale will be released soon after taking his caution statement.

His lawyer, Stanley Chirwa, has told the local media that he is still gathering more information on the charges.

Chisale is at Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe where police intend to record the statement.

The arrest follows an interview broadcast last week on Zodiak Television in which Chisale accused Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo of persecuting him by blocking him from accessing money in his accounts.

Chisale also claimed that Principal Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security Steven Kayuni also persecuted him when Kayuni worked as Director of Public Prosecutions. According to Chisale, Kayuni has been begging for forgiveness but he will never forgive him.

In the interview, Chisale also warned that the people behind his numerous arrests will pay in future.

Ndine okwiya kwambiri, mudzayankha mukundipangazi – walira mokweza Norman Chisale